Conmen with Irish accents offering trade services wanted by police

A group of travelling conmen with Irish accents are wanted by police, after offering trades services in Seaford under the guise of a fake business.

The group operate under the name First Choice Home Solutions, offering a range of services from roof repair and gutter cleaning to carpentry.

Detective acting sergeant John Melhuish from Frankston CIU told Ross and John they are looking for several men aged in their 20s.

“Our lady was approached as she exited her car in Seaford and was told that her roof needed repairing and these fellows ran the scam from there,” Det. Sgt Melhuish said.

“They’re going door-to-door.

“We’re looking particularly for a man who uses the name of James Redding and the business name First Choice Home Solutions.

“They’ve been demanding payments in increments, they start with a small amount and then the quotes keep increasing in size, and they’re quite demanding and pushing for more and more money.”

“Our witnesses are quite convinced they’re real Irish accents,” he added.

Police have released a facial composite of one of the men believed to be involved in the crime.

He was believed to be driving a small white van.

Anyone who may has information on the men or the group or with any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au