‘Conniptions’ as family loses car keys on the Western Ring Road

A young woman has taken to the Western Ring Road by foot to track down lost car keys that sent a family’s car into “conniptions”.

The keys were left on the vehicle’s roof as the car departed Tullamarine this morning.

They made it to the Western Ring Road until the keys flew from the roof, prompting the keyless ignition car sound alarms.

“The car started having conniptions,” VicRoads spokesperson told 3AW Breakfast.

The family pulled over and one of the passengers walked back along the Ring Road in search of the keys.

Remarkably, she found them.

“Unfortunately someone has run over those keys, so they’re not in a great state at the moment,” Miller said.

“Fortunately the car is still going.

“You’ve really got to feel for them on their very nervous drive home.”

