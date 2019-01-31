3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Constable taken to hospital after..

Constable taken to hospital after being bitten by a police dog

2 hours ago
Macquarie National News

A police officer has been bitten by a police dog in Ashwood.

Officers were on patrol when they came across two men and a woman on Cleveland Street shortly before midnight.

When police went to speak with the trio, one of the men fled.

The dog squad was called in, but that’s when one of the dogs bit one of the police officers.

The constable was taken to hospital for observation.

He has since been released.

The man who fled remains on the run.

The other two people — both aged in their forties — are assisting police with their enquiries.

Macquarie National News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332