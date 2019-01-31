Constable taken to hospital after being bitten by a police dog

A police officer has been bitten by a police dog in Ashwood.

Officers were on patrol when they came across two men and a woman on Cleveland Street shortly before midnight.

When police went to speak with the trio, one of the men fled.

The dog squad was called in, but that’s when one of the dogs bit one of the police officers.

The constable was taken to hospital for observation.

He has since been released.

The man who fled remains on the run.

The other two people — both aged in their forties — are assisting police with their enquiries.