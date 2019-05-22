Construction decline worsens as RBA turns to labour market

Construction has fallen further as the Reserve Bank of Australia makes the decision to closely monitor the labour market.

Construction work done fell 1.9 per cent in the March quarter, following a 2.1 per cent fall in the December quarter.

Governor Philip Lowe indicated the RBA will consider interest rate cuts next month if there is “no further improvement in the labour market”.

Infrastructure CEO Adrian Dwyer tells Ross Greenwood there is a list of projects still to be taken on.

“You need to do all of these things, the big pebbles and the smaller stones as well.”

