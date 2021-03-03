3AW
Consumers told to brace for meat price rise

2 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Consumers told to brace for meat price rise

We’re being warned the price of meat, particularly beef, will rise this year.

And it’s all because of rain.

Ross and Russel found that fact slightly confusing, given rain would result in more food being grown for cattle to eat.

“That’s true, absolutely, but they also do need to grow into a specification that you and I, as consumers, wish to consume,” Patrick Hutchison, chief executive of the Australian Meat Industry Council, explained on 3AW Breakfast.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Picture by Getty iStock

Ross and Russel
News
131332