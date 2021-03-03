Consumers told to brace for meat price rise

We’re being warned the price of meat, particularly beef, will rise this year.

And it’s all because of rain.

Ross and Russel found that fact slightly confusing, given rain would result in more food being grown for cattle to eat.

“That’s true, absolutely, but they also do need to grow into a specification that you and I, as consumers, wish to consume,” Patrick Hutchison, chief executive of the Australian Meat Industry Council, explained on 3AW Breakfast.

Picture by Getty iStock