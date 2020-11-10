3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Contentious clause wiped from government..

Contentious clause wiped from government legislation

5 hours ago
3aw news
Article image for Contentious clause wiped from government legislation

A law that would have silenced the families of deceased rape victims in Victoria has been voted down by the opposition and crossbench.

The last-minute backdown came on Tuesday night after a day of anger.

The contentious clause in the government’s proposed bill would have meant families of deceased sexual assault victims would need a court order to speak about their loved ones and the circumstances of their death.

Critics said getting such an order would be time consuming and expensive.

The opposition and the crossbenchers banded together in the Upper House, which saw that particular clause wiped from the bill, which now heads to the House of Assembly.

The remainder of the bill was passed.

It will now go to the Lower House of parliament.

3aw news
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332