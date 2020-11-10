Contentious clause wiped from government legislation

A law that would have silenced the families of deceased rape victims in Victoria has been voted down by the opposition and crossbench.

The last-minute backdown came on Tuesday night after a day of anger.

The contentious clause in the government’s proposed bill would have meant families of deceased sexual assault victims would need a court order to speak about their loved ones and the circumstances of their death.

Critics said getting such an order would be time consuming and expensive.

The opposition and the crossbenchers banded together in the Upper House, which saw that particular clause wiped from the bill, which now heads to the House of Assembly.

The remainder of the bill was passed.

It will now go to the Lower House of parliament.