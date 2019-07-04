‘Control our destiny’: Blackmores’ hopes for the international market

Blackmores is determined to strengthen its business after concerns over low profitability and a volatile share price.

The vitamin giant has announced Alastair Symington as its new CEO from October 1 this year.

Chairman Brent Wallace tells Ross Greenwood the new CEO has a lot of experience with Chinese markets.

“We want to be able to control our destiny in the face of changing channels to market in countries like China.

“It’s a very complex and segmented market but underlying that, the consumer demand is as strong as it’s ever been.”

