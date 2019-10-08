Controversial call to move the Melbourne Cup

Controversial Racing NSW boss Peter V’Landys has again stoked the fire with his Victorian rivals, urging the VRC to consider moving the Melbourne Cup.

He says it would be in the best interests of Australian racing.

V’Landys was in Victoria on Tuesday as part of a promotion of Sydney’s The Everest sprint race, which will run on Caulfield Cup day next weekend.

The Melbourne Racing Club will host a “win and you’re in” race, the Schillaci Stakes, this Saturday.

But in a move that will undoubtedly be laughed off by most, V’Landys says Australia’s greatest horse race should break with tradition and no longer be run on the first Tuesday of November.

“The Melbourne Cup will be successful wherever you put it,” V’Landys told 7 News.

“They (VRC) should look at it as a national industry.

“They shouldn’t look at it as a Victorian racing industry.

“I don’t think the way it is at the moment is of benefit to the Victorian racing industry let alone the national industry.”

He’s advocated pushing the cup back into November further, to allow for breathing space after the football grand finals.