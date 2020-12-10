3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Controversial columnist almost certainly the..

Controversial columnist almost certainly the subject of ‘back to where you came from’ banner

4 hours ago
word on the street
Word On The Street
Article image for Controversial columnist almost certainly the subject of ‘back to where you came from’ banner

A banner almost certainly aimed at controversial News Corp columnist Andrew Bolt has been hung from a Mornington Peninsula overpass near Dromana.

It reads: “Bolt Back To Where You Came From.”

Tony alerted 3AW Drive to the banner on Thursday.

He wondered whether it was locals telling tourists to stay away in the lead up to Christmas.

However, Tom Elliott thinks there may be a more pointed motive behind it.

“I only say that because it’s been reported that he (Andrew Bolt) sold his house in the eastern suburbs and is now going to live permanently on the Mornington Peninsula,” he said.

“He does arouse some people’s ire, but is a very popular newspaper columnist. I think it’s claimed he’s the most read columnist in Australia.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

Picture: Twitter / @lilleyjuice

word on the street
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332