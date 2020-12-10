Controversial columnist almost certainly the subject of ‘back to where you came from’ banner

A banner almost certainly aimed at controversial News Corp columnist Andrew Bolt has been hung from a Mornington Peninsula overpass near Dromana.

It reads: “Bolt Back To Where You Came From.”

Tony alerted 3AW Drive to the banner on Thursday.

He wondered whether it was locals telling tourists to stay away in the lead up to Christmas.

However, Tom Elliott thinks there may be a more pointed motive behind it.

“I only say that because it’s been reported that he (Andrew Bolt) sold his house in the eastern suburbs and is now going to live permanently on the Mornington Peninsula,” he said.

“He does arouse some people’s ire, but is a very popular newspaper columnist. I think it’s claimed he’s the most read columnist in Australia.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

Picture: Twitter / @lilleyjuice