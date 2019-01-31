Controversial policy a “real danger” for Labor, says political strategist

Labor risks damaging its stranglehold on the election campaign with a “dangerous” policy with few benefits, says one veteran political strategist.

Toby Ralph has worked on more than 40 elections and told Neil Mitchell he expected “blowback” on Labor’s crackdown on franking credits and self-funded retirees.

“I don’t think it will shape the election, but if you propose legislation that will reduce income for people with no capacity to earn more again – you’re going to get blowback on that,” he said.

Mr Ralph said he didn’t expect the policy to win Labor many votes with young people and would only lose them support with those over 55.

“I see it as a real danger for Labor,” he said.

“I don’t think the vote he’ll win from the younger block who are unaffected will go anywhere near offsetting that.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings