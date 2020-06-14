Cook monument defaced, historic cottage under guard

Vandals have targeted a Melbourne monument to Captain Cook.

White and red paint were used to deface the monument in Edinburgh Gardens at Fitzroy North.

Cook’s face has been crossed out and the word ‘Shame’ has been written underneath.

The phrase “Destroy white supremacy”, “Remove this”, “Stolen land”, “F— Cook!” and “Burn the boats” were also daubed on the memorial.

It comes after a Cook monument in Sydney was defaced, along with the busts of former prime ministers John Howard and Tony Abbott in Ballarat at the weekend.

Victoria Police officers were guarding Captain Cook’s Cottage on Sunday in anticipation of further attacks.