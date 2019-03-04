Cool reaction to Melbourne’s proposed new $100 million water park

Plans for a $100 million water park in Melbourne’s south-east to take on Gold Coast’s Wet’n’Wild has been met with caution from local councillors.

Zagame’s Wild Water Park, proposed for Dingley Village by the Pellicano and Zagame families, would be one of the biggest water park in the southern hemisphere.

They’re told the Herald Sun the park would create more than 1000 jobs and has been in planning for several years.

But City of Kingston councillors only saw the plans for the first time last night, and mayor Georgina Oxley was non-committal on 3AW Breakfast this morning.

“It’s still very new for council in terms of the planning process,” she pointed out.

She told Ross and John no permits have been issued, and pointed out the proposed land was currently zoned as a green wedge.

Ross Stevenson: I don’t know a great deal about planning, but ‘green wedge’ and ‘$100m water park’ don’t exactly fit together hand-in-glove, do they?

“That’s certainly something we’ll have to address during the planning permit stage,” Ms Oxley replied.

