Cop car thief on the run: This would be a confusing police chase

RUMOUR FILE: CONFIRMED

Police are searching for an ambitious thief who used a police car as a getaway vehicle.

Officers were originally called to perform a welfare check on the man who was supposedly asleep or unconscious in his own vehicle on Larissa Road at Naring, near Shepparton, shortly before 9am.

As first reported on 3AW Breakfast’s Rumour File, he somehow managed to hop inside the officers’ car and drove off.

His location was tracked until he entered a rural property on Montgomery Road at Yarroweyah about 20km away.

That’s where he ditched the police car and ran from the vehicle.

He remains on the run.

It’s believed he is driving a white Nissan Pathfinder SUV with black roof racks.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.