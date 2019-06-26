Cop chase ends in crash as desperate BMW thieves get away

Three people remain on the run following a pursuit and collision involving a stolen BMW in the Geelong region overnight.

The white BMW X5, which was stolen from a Gurr Street property in East Geelong, was spotted being driven erratically in Thomson about 9pm.

Police took chase when the driver refused to stop.

They say they abandoned that pursuit minutes before the vehicle was involved in a collision with a white Volkswagen.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

The BMW eventually came to a stop at South Barwon Reserve, where the three occupants fled on foot.

Attempts by the dog squad and air wing to locate the suspects was unsuccessful.

Police are this morning calling on witnesses to come forward, particularly anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.