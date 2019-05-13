Cop shock: Police delivers baby in roadside drama

A quick-thinking police officer has helped deliver a baby by the roadside in Melbourne’s outer north-east.

First Constable Alana Olivieri was on her way to work on Saturday evening when she noticed a driver abruptly pull over on Yan Yean Road in Doreen.

She pulled over and peered inside to find a frantic husband and expectant mum along the backseat in the final stages of labour.

Ms Olivieri called Triple Zero and the call-taker provided some much-needed direction as little Charles Arthur Sherwood was brought into the world.

Second-time parents Kyle and Melissa Sherwood now at home with their new bub.