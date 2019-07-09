3AW
Cop shock: Senior constable charged with sexual assault

4 hours ago
Macquarie National News

A police officer has been stood down after being charged over alleged sex offences.

Victoria Police has confirmed a senior constable from Southern Metro region has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

The charges relate to an incident in December, 2018.

It is not clear whether the alleged assault happened while on the job.

He has been summonsed to appear at a court at a later date.

The officer has been suspended while Professional Standards Command investigates.

