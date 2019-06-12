Cop shooting: Police shoot two men wanted by counter-terrorism detectives

Image: Nine.

Two men shot by police in Victoria’s north-east have been described as recent converts to Islam with “fundamental and rigid beliefs”.

Two counter-terrorism officers had been sent to Barnawartha, near Albury, amid concerns the brothers – aged 19 and 30 – had moved to Victoria from NSW.

Local uniformed officers spotted the pair on Wednesday afternoon and tried to intercept their car.

Police say the driver rammed them before the brothers got out and lunged at officers with a knife and a tomahawk.

Attempts to subdue the pair failed and the men were shot.

Assistant Commissioner Ross Guenther said the men remained in hospital with serious injuries and were yet to be interviewed.

He said there was no threat to the community and, at this stage, it is not being treated as a terror attack.

“From what I understand these individuals have a very strong hatred of police that comes from their criminal history that’s evidenced over a long period of time,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings

The Homicide Squad and the Professional Standards Command are investigating.