Cops crash after spinning out in stormy weather

7 hours ago
Two police officers are lucky to have escaped serious injury after hitting black ice and crashing north of Melbourne this morning.

The officers were travelling at low speed on Wallan-Whittlesea Road at Wallan when the storms hit about 1.20am.

It’s believed their divisional van hit black ice, skidding off the road and landing two metres down an embankment.

Fortunately, the officers escaped with only minor injuries.

Their car wasn’t so fortunate. It had to be towed away in a sorry state.

