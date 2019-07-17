Cops rammed in ‘really violent’ scene outside Waverley Gardens

A man has been been arrested after a police car was rammed outside the Waverley Gardens shopping centre in Mulgrave late Wednesday morning.

Witness David told Neil Mitchell he was travelling along Police Road when he noticed a heavily-damaged vehicle stopped in the middle of the intersection.

He told Neil Mitchell of watching a dramatic scene unfold, during which a “really, really violent” driver allegedly attacked police after initially seeming to pass out behind the wheel.

“He’s actually rammed the police car,” David said.

“They’ve tried to get him out of the car and he was wrestling with them.

“I couldn’t believe it, he’s gone straight into the passenger side of the police car.

“He was looking really, really violent.”

Click PLAY to hear David’s full call, about 11.50am

Paramedics also attended the scene.

The man was eventually arrested and taken to hospital under police guard with minor injuries.

No police were injured during the arrest.

Anyone who witnessed the car is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.