Coronavirus: 54 new Victorian cases recorded as community transmission grows

Image: Luis Ascui/Getty Images

Another 54 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Victoria overnight, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 574.

Three people, all men aged in their 70s, died from coronavirus in Victoria yesterday.

There have been no new deaths overnight.

The number of community transmission cases, those contracting the virus without travelling or positive tests among their close contacts, has risen from nine to 16.

The daily rate of coronavirus increase has steadied after a spike which was driven by people returning from overseas with the virus.

Authorities have warned they don’t expect that flattening of the curve to continue. They are still pleading with people to stay home where possible and keep their distance from each other.