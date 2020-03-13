Coronavirus: Mass gatherings cancelled, Australians urged to avoid international travel

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called for all non-essential gatherings of 500 people or more be cancelled from Monday, and urged Australians to avoid travel wherever possible.

“That doesn’t include schools, it doesn’t include university lectures, it doesn’t mean people getting on public transport,” he said.

But Mr Morrison says he still intends to attend the NRL tomorrow night.

Scott Morrison says he still plans on attending the NRL tomorrow night in the same press conference he advised people to avoid gatherings of more than 500 people from Monday. Tom Elliott: “So it’s OK to go tomorrow night, but not next week? “Interesting…” — 3AW Melbourne (@3AW693) March 13, 2020



Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said the cancellation of mass gatherings is a “precautionary” measure.

“All the international evidence suggests that if you have some community transmission the way in which it can be spread more rapidly is in very large events,” he said.

The federal government has also increased travel warnings globally.

“We now advise all Australians to reconsider your need to travel overseas at this time, regardless of your destination,” Mr Morrison said.

“Only essential travel should be considered if you’re going overseas from this point forward.”

The Prime Minister, state premiers and chief ministers have formed a national coronavirus cabinet to manage the outbreak.

The group will next meet on Sunday.

It means the AFL season next week will almost certainly be played with no crowds, if it’s played at all.