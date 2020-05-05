3AW
Coronavirus: Anger as the UK passes unwanted COVID-19 landmark

3 hours ago
Ross and John

The United Kingdom has now recorded more COVID-19 deaths than Italy, becoming the hardest-hit country in Europe.

Another 693 deaths were recorded overnight, taking the total death toll to 29,427, behind only the US, which has recorded 69,149 deaths.

Today’s spike came as a sad shock to Brits, given the UK had recorded its lowest amount of coronavirus-related deaths in weeks (288) the previous day.

The UK’s death rate compared to neighbouring nations has prompted anger from the public.

Britain (194,990 total cases) has a similar amount of confirmed cases as Germany (166,696), however 6993 Germans have died.

Click PLAY to hear Ross and John’s full UK Report via Malcolm Stuart

