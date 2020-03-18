3AW
Coronavirus: UK schools shut down, US-Canada border to close

1 hour ago
3AW News

Image: WPA Pool / Getty Images

International efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 are ramping up, as countries take drastic steps to protect their citizens from the virus.

The border between the United States and Canada is being closed.

Residents will not be permitted to cross the border for recreation and tourism purposes.

Currently, the ban does not include essential travel and the transit of goods.

It comes as the United Kingdom announced all schools will be closed by the end of the week.

It is not known when they’ll reopen.

Exams at UK schools, which were set to take place in May and June, have been cancelled.

Students who are eligible for free school meals will receive food vouchers for use during the school shutdown

