Coronavirus: Travel ban extended to South Korea as Australian baby tests positive

6 hours ago
Nine radio

Image: Don Arnold / Stringer

The Australian government has extended travel bans to South Korea as the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus escalates.

Extra screening measures have also been added for travellers entering Australia from Italy, including additional questions at flight check desks.

Anyone who gets sick on a plane from Italy will be met by biosecurity and health officials as they disembark.

Travel bans remain in place for mainland China and Iran.

In South Australia a baby has tested positive for the virus. The baby’s mother was diagnosed yesterday after returning from Iran on Sunday.

It comes after news a second Australian, a 95-year-old woman who died in a Sydney hospital on Tuesday night, has tested positive for coronavirus.

There are currently more than 40 confirmed coronavirus cases in Australia.

 

 

Nine radio
News
