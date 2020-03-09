3AW
Coronavirus: Chief health officer predicts May peak, unless we can keep our distance

6 hours ago
Ross and John

Victoria’s chief health officer says a May peak of COVID-19 is “most probably a reasonable bet” and expects the outbreak to be curtailed by Christmas.

But all depends on how well we can keep our distance.

Dr Brett Sutton, who rates himself a 50-50 change to contract the virus “like most of us”, told Ross and John a later peak in June or July could be best because it means we have slowed its spread.

“We are aware of what it looks like if it’s not mitigated and the main measures that we’ll need are the social distancing measures — that includes people staying away if they’re unwell and quarantining themselves,” he said.

“But it also includes all of those things about making space between people — whether it is cancelling public gatherings or staggering public transport or taking measures in schools for extended school holidays or school closures.

“They all have to be on the table in terms of what we think about.

“At the moment, that unknown community transmission the risk is going to be very small.

“But as each day passes that will increase, and people need to start making plans for not having those social or other meetings or conferences or gatherings planned into the next couple of months.”

Click PLAY to hear more from Dr Brett Sutton

Ross and John
