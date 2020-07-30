A dozen workers test positive to COVID-19 at Spencer Street building site
A coronavirus cluster has emerged at a major construction site in Melbourne’s CBD.
Twelve people at The Multiplex Premier Apartments site, known at ‘the Beyonce building’, at 134-160 Spencer Street have tested positive to coronavirus.
Up to 20 close contact workers have been identified.
All close contacts were immediately sent home once they were identified and were ordered to get tested for the virus and self isolate.
Multiplex management and the unions involved have agreed to a full site shut down.
The site has undergone a ‘hospital grade’ clean.