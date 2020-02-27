Coronavirus concerns leads to private school warning parents about ‘implications’ of school holiday travel

Parents with kids at a private school in Melbourne have been sent a letter from the headmaster, warning them to put “careful thought” into any travel plans for the upcoming school holiday period.

The headmaster warns parents their child may not be able to return to school if they are impacted by coronavirus.

“I suggest you consider the implications of travel,” the headmaster wrote.

It comes on the back of another rumour confirmed on 3AW Breakfast relating to the illness.

It was feared a sick train passenger at North Melbourne station had coronavirus.

A medical assessment showed they did not.

Catherine Baxter, chief operating officer at Metro Trains, sent a message to her team in relation to the incident.

