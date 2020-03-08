Coronavirus: Diners at popular Richmond eatery may have been exposed

Diners at a popular Richmond eatery, and those on a Perth to Melbourne flight last Monday are being told to watch for symptoms of the COVID-19 coronavirus as Victoria’s 12th case of the virus is confirmed.

An infected woman, a visitor from Indonesia aged in her 50s, dined at Vietnamese restaurant Pho Hung Vuong 2 on Victoria Street on Friday.

Anyone who was at the busy restaurant between 6pm and 7pm on Friday night has been told to stay alert if they show symptoms of the virus and call 1300 651 160 for advice.

The woman developed symptoms of the virus while staying in Perth, before flying to Melbourne on Virgin Airlines flight VA682 on Monday, March 2.

The Department of Health is seeking to contact anyone who was on board that flight.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Australia has surged to 75. Three people have died of the virus in Australia.

Image: Bloomberg / Getty