Coronavirus fears: Melbourne health workers quarantined after possible exposure to virus

Six health workers in Melbourne’s east have been asked not to go to work after potential exposure to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The nurses union has sent an email to members indicating some Eastern Health staff have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

3AW Mornings caller Lyn told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell the email was sent to nurses at Box Hill Hospital.

Eastern Health Chief Medical Officer Dr Alison Dwyer says no cases of coronavirus have been confirmed among staff at any Eastern Health facility, and clarified that all six staff currently in self-isolation are returned travellers from China or have been in close contact with a confirmed case of the virus.

Please see attached statement from Dr Alison Dwyer, Chief Medical Officer regarding COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/hiqxGngUEz — Eastern Health (@easternhealthau) February 25, 2020

Quarantined staff have contacted the union with fears their pay will be affected by the compulsory quarantine period, but the union says they will be eligible for special pay entitlements.

“Eastern Health have confirmed that members finding themselves in these circumstances should be eligible to access a “Special Pay” entitlement,” an email from the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation said.

Image (background): Joao Paulo Burini