Coronavirus fears: Sydney to Hong Kong flight set to take off with just 16 passengers

If this isn’t proof Australians are avoiding international travel because of coronavirus fears… we don’t know what is!

An Airbus A330 flight scheduled to fly from Sydney to Hong Kong tomorrow so far has just sixteen booked economy seats.

Airbus A330 planes generally seat 277 passengers.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has set Hong Kong’s travel warning to ‘exercise a high degree of caution’, urging Australians to “take extra precautions” if intending to travel to the country.