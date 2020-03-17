Coronavirus forces closure of Melbourne police station
Image: Google Maps
A police station in Mebourne’s east was forced to close temporarily after an on-duty police officer came in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case.
Ringwood Police Station was shut last night after the officer was notified they had been in contact with someone with the virus.
The police officer in question is in self isolation awaiting coronavirus test results.
The police station was reopened this morning after being professionally cleaned overnight.