Coronavirus in New York: The new seven-step plan

(Image: @LachCartwright / The Daily Beast)

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has provided new details about the process that New York plans to follow for reopening as the coronavirus continues to decline in the state.

After 24,788 COVID-19-related deaths in the state, including another 226 overnight, Cuomo this morning told residents what must happen in order for him to ease restrictions.

A 14-day decline in hospitalizations, or fewer than 15 a day.

A 14-day decline in virus-related hospital deaths, or fewer than five a day.

A steady rate of new hospitalizations below 2 per 100,000 residents a day.

A hospital-bed vacancy rate of at least 30 percent.

An availability rate for intensive care unit beds of at least 30 percent.

At least 30 virus tests per 1,000 residents conducted a month.

At least 30 working contact tracers per 100,000 residents.

“No region meets those criteria, so there’s a long way to go,” Daily Beast reporter Lachlan Cartwright told Ross and John from New York.

