The Salvation Army is facing a double-edged sword amid a surge in demands and a slide in donations.

Major Brendan Nottle told Ross and John the organisation has seen a rise in “mums and dads” looking for help.

Furthermore, people who would have donated to the Salvos before COVID-19 have now lost their jobs.

Major Brendan Nottle has told 3AW Breakfast they are struggling to keep up.

Click PLAY for the full interview