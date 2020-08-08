Coronavirus latest: Man in his 30s among 12 Victorian deaths

A man in his 30s is among the 12 new coronavirus deaths recorded in Victoria in the past 24 hours.

It comes as the state recorded another 466 COVID-19 cases overnight.

Among today’s new cases are 140 healthcare workers.

Six of the 12 new deaths have been linked to aged care.

Community transmission has surged with another 130 ‘mystery’ cases with no known source recorded.

At today’s press conference announcing the figures, Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said the current numbers are “not good enough”, but tougher restrictions have “averted an exponential increase”.

There are:

636 Victorians in hospital with COVID-19

44 Victorians in intensive care, including 29 on ventilators

998 active health worker cases

7808 active cases across the state