Coronavirus latest: Remote learning to return as Victoria records another big COVID-19 figure

Prep to Year 10 students in locked down areas will return to remote learning in Term Three, as Victoria’s COVID-19 tally continues to rise.

Another 273 people have tested positive to coronavirus in Victoria overnight, and the state’s death toll has grown by one.

A man in his 70s has died from COVID-19, becoming the 24th death in the state.

Prep to Year 10 students in metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire will return to remote learning for Term Three from July 20 until at least August 19.

“There is simply no alternative,” Premier Daniel Andrews said.

Year 11 and 12, Year 10 students studying VCE or VCAL classes, and specialist schools, will return to face-to-face learning as usual tomorrow.

The children of essential workers and students with special needs who attend mainstream schools may attend on-site learning.

There are 57 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 16 in intensive care.

Currently, there are 1484 active cases of coronavirus in Victoria.

POSITIVE TESTS IN THE LAST TWO WEEKS:

June 29 – 75

June 30 – 64

July 1 – 73

July 2 – 77

July 3 – 66

July 4 – 108

July 5 – 74

July 6 – 127

July 7 – 191

July 8 – 134

July 9 – 165

July 10 – 288

July 11 – 216

TODAY – 273