Coronavirus latest: Victoria equals most deadly day on record

Victoria has recorded its equal most deadly coronavirus day on record.

In the past 24 hours, 19 Victorians, aged between their 50s and 90s, have died with COVID-19.

Of the 19 new deaths, 14 have been linked to aged care.

It comes after 19 people also died with the virus yesterday.

Victoria’s COVID-19 death toll currently stands at 246.

Another 331 coronavirus cases have been recorded across Victoria overnight.

There are 650 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 47 in intensive care and 24 on ventilators.

A case breakdown, released by DHHS, reveals 366 children aged nine or younger currently have the virus.

There are currently a total of 1185 active cases among health workers.

The Department of Health and Human Services yesterday began releasing daily figures on Twitter ahead of the daily press conference.