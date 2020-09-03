3AW
Coronavirus latest: Victoria records staggering increase in COVID-19 deaths

3 hours ago
Victoria has added a staggering 59 new deaths to the state’s COVID-19 death toll.

The increase includes 50 people who passed away with the virus in aged care during July and August.

Their deaths had not previously been included in the death tally.

The deaths bring the Victorian pandemic death toll to 650.

It comes as Victoria recorded 81 new COVID-19 cases overnight, returning to double digits after recording 113 cases yesterday.

There are currently 329 people in hospital with the virus, including 20 in intensive care and 13 on ventilators.

Another 25,031 people have been tested in the past 24 hours.

The number of cases with no known source has risen by eight to 4369.

There are 2060 active cases including 297 among health workers and 993 in aged care.

Victorian new cases this week:
August 29: 94
August 30: 114
August 31: 73
September 1: 70
September 2: 90
September 3: 113
TODAY: 81

