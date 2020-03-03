Coronavirus patient on Melbourne flight: Passengers isolated

EXCLUSIVE to Ross and John’s RUMOUR FILE

Passengers from a Melbourne-to-Launceston flight have been told to isolate themselves after sharing a plane with a COVID-19 patient.

A man, 40, who had recently returned from Iran has tested positive to the coronavirus in Tasmania.

He was on Virgin Australia flight VA1368 from Melbourne to Launceston on Saturday.

After that was first reported the Rumour File, two passengers on that flight later told 3AW Breakfast that they had been contacted and told to isolate themselves for 14 days.

“She said everybody seated within three metres (of the coronavirus carrier had been contacted)” one of the passengers, Kim, told Ross and John.

Click PLAY to hear more from Kim and Rose, both in isolation

Kim and Rose told Ross and John they have no symptoms of the virus themselves.

The Tasmanian Government has urged anyone on the who is feeling unwell should contact the public health hotline on 1800 671 738.

Click PLAY to hear how the original story broke on the 3AW Rumour File