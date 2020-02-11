Coronavirus scare: cargo ship passenger tested after docking in Victoria

FIRST on the RUMOUR FILE

There’s been a novel coronavirus scare on a cargo ship that arrived in Victoria from China yesterday.

A crew member on the ship, which arrived at the Port of Hastings late yesterday, has been tested for novel coronavirus after coming down with “mild symptoms”.

As revealed on the 3AW Rumour File, a rescue boat was used to safely evacuate the man from the LPG tanker.

He remains in isolation with test results expected to come through this afternoon.

Victorian health authorities say there is a low likelihood the man is infected with the virus, because he had not disembarked when the ship docked in China.

Australia has 15 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus — four in Victoria, five in Queensland, four in NSW,and two in South Australia.