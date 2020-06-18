Coronavirus spike subdues MCG’s hopes of footy fans returning

The head of the Melbourne Cricket Club expects Victoria’s recent spike in coronavirus numbers will probably delay the return of footy fans to the MCG.

MCC chief Stuart Fox says planning is well advanced to enable crowds to return to the iconic ground with proper social distancing and hygiene rules in place.

“All the protocols (are in place) around queuing and how you arrive and seat, food and beverage, toilets,” he said.

Mr Fox says external factors are harder to control.

“Coming and going obviously presents issues with public transport.”

He says he would prefer to delay any decision on the return date until significant numbers are allowed back in the stadium.

“I do think we’re some time away yet from that happening, but I do hope that it’s in more significant numbers – anywhere between 20-30% of stadium capacity.”