Coronavirus: Tourist hotspots closed as COVID-19 fears grow

Major arts and cultural hubs across the state have closed their doors as the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak escalate.

The drastic move comes after the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Victoria rose to 57.

Two Australians died of the virus at the weekend, bringing the national COVID-19 death toll to five.

The National Gallery of Victoria has announced it will remain closed until at least April 13.

The State Library of Victoria, Melbourne Museum, Scienceworks, Immigration Museum, Royal Exhibiiton Building and Imax have shut their doors to the public.

Arts Centre Melbourne, Geelong Arts Centre and the Melbourne Recital Centre are also closed.

Schools in Victoria will remain open this week, but Prime Minister Scott Morrison has not ruled out the possibility of their closure in future.