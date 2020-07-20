Coronavirus vaccine trial success: UK researchers achieve immune response

Oxford University researchers are hailing the results of an early trial to develop a coronavirus vaccine, reporting there have been positive results.

Initial studies from more than 1000 volunteers shows it has produced an immune response against the virus that lasted at least two months after immunisation.

The response was shown in both antibodies and in a reaction in the body’s T-cells, which help fight off the virus.

Highly anticipated Oxford vaccine results are out…

* Human trials provoked ‘exactly’ the immune response scientists wanted

* Side-effects are minor and can be treated with paracetamol

Professor Adrian Hill, the director of the university’s Jenner Institute, said “it’s possible” some people could be given the vaccine as soon as December this year.

World Health Organisation Executive Director of Health Emergencies Mike Ryan says it is good news but warned “there’s a long way to go”.

“These are phase 1 studies,” he said.

“We now move into larger-scale real-world trials, but it is good to see more data and more products moving into this very important phase.”

Britain’s Minister for Health Matt Hancock says it’s a step in the right direction.

“This is promising news and it takes us one step closer to finding a vaccine that could potentially save lives all around the world.”