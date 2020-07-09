Coronavirus: ‘Victoria has nothing to apologise for’

Victoria: Don’t apologise.

The rest of Australia: Get behind us.

That’s the clear message from one of Australia’s leading epidemiologists, who says Australia has an unhelpful mindset about Victoria’s second wave of COVID-19.

“We’ve got to put the energy into the right things at the moment,” Professor Catherine Bennett, chair in Epidemiology at Deakin University, told 3AW Breakfast this morning.

“I don’t think Victoria’s that different from other stats, and I think to focus on the ‘us and them’ at this stage is not helpful.

“Feeling like people are behind us can make actually make a difference rather than feeling like there’s something really wrong with Victoria at the moment.

“To have it loaded on us denies that it can happen anywhere.”

Click PLAY for the full conversation