Coronavirus: Victorian death toll rises, infection rate dips

A man in his 80s is the latest Victorian to die from COVID-19, taking the state’s coronavirus death toll to seven and Australia’s toll to 25.

That bad news come amid a small positive with Victoria and NSW both recording their lowest number of new confirmed cases in several days.

Victoria recorded 49 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, chief health officer Brett Sutton confirmed on Friday morning.

It takes the total number of cases to 1085. Sixty-two of those have been categorised as community-transmitted.

“It’s community transmission that we’re worried about,” Dr Sutton told Nine’s Today.

It was the lowest number of new case in Victoria for 14 days.

NSW yesterday recorded its lowest number of new cases in 12 days, with 91 taking the state’s total to 2389.