Coronavirus: Woolworths introduces dedicated shopping hour for the elderly and disabled

3 hours ago
3AW News

Woolworths is introducing a temporary dedicated shopping hour to help protect elderly and disabled people from chaotic panic buying.

From 7am to 8am only those with relevant government-issued concession cards will be able to access the supermarket.

The dedicated shopping hour for the elderly and disabled will begin tomorrow, and continue daily until at least Friday.

The move comes after an IGA in Altona yesterday announced it would open an hour earlier to give seniors card and disability card holders exclusive access to the store.

Coles is yet to introduce special shopping arrangements for the elderly.

Woolworths currently has the following shopping limits in place:

Paper towel, serviettes and wipes: Two packets per shop
Toilet paper: One packet limit per shop
Hand sanitiser: Two units per shop
Bulk rice (2kg+): One pack limit per shop
Dry pasta – Two pack limit per shop
Tissues: Two pack limit per shop

