Coronavirus: Woolworths introduces dedicated shopping hour for the elderly and disabled

Woolworths is introducing a temporary dedicated shopping hour to help protect elderly and disabled people from chaotic panic buying.

From 7am to 8am only those with relevant government-issued concession cards will be able to access the supermarket.

We’re launching a dedicated shopping hour in our stores to help support the needs of the elderly & people with disability in the community. From tomorrow until at least friday, we’ll be opening exclusively for them to shop from 7-8am, where permitted. — Woolworths (@woolworths) March 15, 2020

The dedicated shopping hour for the elderly and disabled will begin tomorrow, and continue daily until at least Friday.

The move comes after an IGA in Altona yesterday announced it would open an hour earlier to give seniors card and disability card holders exclusive access to the store.

Coles is yet to introduce special shopping arrangements for the elderly.

Woolworths currently has the following shopping limits in place:

Paper towel, serviettes and wipes: Two packets per shop

Toilet paper: One packet limit per shop

Hand sanitiser: Two units per shop

Bulk rice (2kg+): One pack limit per shop

Dry pasta – Two pack limit per shop

Tissues: Two pack limit per shop