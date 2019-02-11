Corrections boss responds to alleged Mokbel attack amid prison ‘power play’ speculation

The two men who allegedly attacked Tony Mokbel in Barwon Prison are of Pacific Islander appearance.

The notorious drug kingpin, 53, suffered multiple stab wounds and is in a stable condition at the Royal Melbourne Hospital.

It came a day after a Herald Sun story about Mokbel disrupting an extortion scheme run by a group of Pacific Island inmates.

Speaking to Neil Mitchell today on 3AW, Corrections Victoria Commissioner Dr Emma Cassar it’s “too early tell” if the alleged attack was part of a “power play” within the prison.

“At this stage it’s under 24 hours since the incident,” she said.

“We need time to look at that and interview the two suspects and the broader cohort who may or may not be involved.”

