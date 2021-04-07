‘Could be anything’: New plan for major Docklands makeover

The Andrews government is considering a developer proposal for a major Docklands makeover.

Developer Ashe Morgan wants to create a ‘Waterfront City East’ precinct with new apartments, green spaces, a supermarket, market hall and a new hotel.

Buildings up to 90 metres high would be permitted under the development plan.

Earlier plans for the development were met by concern from the Melbourne City Council over overshadowing and pedestrian movement problems.

President of the Docklands Chamber of Commerce, Johanna Maxwell, welcomed more investment in the suburb, which she says has “the potential to be anything”.

“Docklands could be anything and the concept and the perception that it’s a cold, soulless place is so wrong,” she told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

But Ms Maxwell acknowledged the area is “missing people” with visitors sluggish to return post-lockdown.

Press PLAY below for more.