‘Couldn’t believe our eyes’: Car ploughs into Melbourne op shop

A car has knocked over a tree and ploughed into an op shop in Melbourne’s north-east.

An 86-year-old man revered across Aberdeen Road in Macleod, mounted the footpath and smashed through the shop front at about 12.40pm.

Anne, who witnessed the incident, couldn’t believe what she saw.

“We heard this almighty bang and we couldn’t believe our eyes,” she told Dee Dee.

“An elderly man has backed his car straight through into the op shop.

“The full car is in the op shop.

“He actually knocked a tree down … the tree was flattened.”

Caller Matthew told Dee Dee three or four ambulances, at least six police cars, and four fire trucks were on the scene.

Ambulance Victoria says several people were assessed at the scene.

One person was taken to the Austin Hospital with minor injuries.

