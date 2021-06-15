‘Could someone…’: Hilarious on-air moment sparks funny talkback topic

A hilarious on-air moment with Tony Jones on Monday has been declared the “one of the funniest moments in the history of 3AW” by panel operator Damian Tardio.

Tony was speaking to Charles Martin, who had been appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia for his outstanding ambulance service.

While on air, Mr Martin had some trouble with barking dogs.

The moment sparked some funny talkback this morning.

