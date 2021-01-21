3AW
Council bid to bring Qantas to Melbourne’s south-west

4 hours ago
Tom Elliott
The Wyndham City Council in Melbourne’s south-west has launched an audacious bid to become the new home of Qantas.

The proposed site for the relocation is the East Werribee Employment Precinct adjacent to the freeway between Melbourne and Geelong.

Currently located in the Sydney suburb of Mascot, Qantas announced in September last year it is considering relocation as a cost saving measure.

Acting CEO of Wyndham City Council Kate Roffey says Wyndham has 400 hectares ready to go.

“(Those sites) are designated as a national economic innovation cluster, which means that it’s designated to have these high end, job dense facitlies,” she told Tom Elliott on 3AW Drive.

“There’s plenty of space down there for these sort of co-location things, which would make it a really great hub, not just an administrative base.”

Click PLAY to hear the interview below

Tom Elliott
News
